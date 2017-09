A slight change in traffic control has been made at the West Anderson roundabout in preparation for the next phase.

Traffic will be re-channelized on the north and south leg of the new roundabout, two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Wildcat Creek Road entrance will be constructed during this next phase and is expected to take 2-3 weeks.

Please use caution, obey all posted traffic control and slow down in the work zone.