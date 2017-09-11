Career Closet in need of professional attire

The Career Center is looking to refill the Career Closet before the All-University Career Fair. Donate your gently used professional attire to this free service to students needing items to wear for upcoming interviews and career fairs.

Sponsored by Koch Industries, the Career Closet is a free opportunity for students to obtain proper dress attire for upcoming interviews or career fairs. All donations are tax-deductible.

All items adhering to the donation guidelines will be accepted, however, we are especially looking to fulfill items on our wish list.

Wish list items needed include:

Men’s business suits sizes 34-40.

Women’s business attire sizes 0-6.

Men’s button-down shirts size 15.

To donate, bring items to the Career Center at 148 Berney Family Welcome Center, during regular office hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For those outside the Manhattan area or with drop-off schedule conflicts, please contact the Career Center at careercenter@k-state.edu or 785-532-6506.