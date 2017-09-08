Westmoreland business leaders get a workout at Destination Bootcamp

This summer has been a workout for six Westmoreland business leaders. With the chance to up their game at an innovative seminar titled Destination Bootcamp, the business owners traveled to Colorado for the seminar and returned home with the tools to transform their businesses and, by extension, their community.

“Destination BootCamp changed my mindset,” says participant Vicki Taylor, owner of the Tin Station in Westmoreland. “I now feel confident about how to market my shop and become a favorite destination for my customers.”

The six business owners attended the intensive three-day workshop led by business expert Jon Schallert. Hands-on sessions addressed customer needs and goals, and helped participants reimagine how their businesses could do more than fill orders. Businesses can become destinations people want to visit to experience their products and get to know a local community.

Seeing a perfect fit with its five-point development plan for the county, the Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corporation, called EcoDevo for short, decided to pay for participant registrations to the seminar if the Westmoreland community could get six people to commit.

“We saw an opportunity in Westmoreland for the community to benefit from Destination Bootcamp in two ways,” explains Jack Allston, Executive Director of EcoDevo. “First, business owners could get practical tools to grow their businesses. And second, these participants would have an opportunity to up the ante on how they work together to create a unified, thriving community that people want to visit.”

Mary Jo Hanner, owner of Blue Barn Farms says: “Destination BootCamp, was a critical component in the growth of my business. It was not only fun but I came home with everything I need to transform Blue Barn Farms into a vibrant event space that serves our community.”

Monthly follow-up sessions keep participants focused on their goals and how their businesses can impact their communities. Participants like Hanner are now moving from planning to implementation, re-thinking a “come and shop” model to a “come and have an experience” approach. For example, seasonal festivals, wine tastings, cooking classes and more have the potential to change the way people think about and interact with Blue Barn Farms and other local businesses.

“I learned about Destination BootCamp when Jack Allston from EcoDevo joined us at a Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce meeting,” explains Sarah Pacheco, community volunteer and Edward Jones investment advisor. “I have a passion for helping small towns grow — and I want my Edward Jones business to succeed. I came away from Destination Bootcamp with information that will help. And it’s also going to really impact my volunteer work with the Westmoreland Chamber as we work together to help the community grow.”

EcoDevo plans to continue supporting local business owners to participate in workshops and programs that sharpen their skills. “These programs can make a real difference here in Pottawatomie County,” says Allston. “We’re excited about what the future holds for our communities.”