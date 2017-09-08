Police ask for help to find driver in Kan. hit-and-run pedestrian crash

SEDGWICK COUTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit-and-run accident and asking the public for help to identify the driver.

Just after 3a .m. Friday, police responded to an injury hit-and-run accident near the intersection of Kellogg and Webb in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. A 25-year-old man told police a 22-year-old man was involved with a disturbance at Club Rodeo.

The victim left the club, was walking on Kellogg and westbound possibly, red, Chevy Silverado HD pickup hit him. The driver of the pickup fled the accident scene. Emergency crews transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Davidson. Police have few additional details on the accident but want the public to contact them if they can help find the driver or the pickup.