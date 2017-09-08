Paula Poundstone to perform tonight at McCain

Comedian Paula Poundstone will perform tonight at McCain Auditorium from 7:30 to 10.

Called the best imrov comic of our time by Garrison Keillor and star of several HBO specials, Poundstone was the first woman to perform stand-up comedy at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Poundstone can be heard regularly on NPR’s #1 show, the weekly comedy news quiz Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me! When asked about Paula, Wait, Wait host Peter Sagal replied,“Paula Poundstone is the funniest human being I have ever known. Everything she does, thinks, or says is hilarious. She is made of funny. If you chopped her into bits, each piece would be hilarious. (But don’t.) Air becomes funny having been breathed by her.”

Tickets are on sale now ranging from 20 to 50 dollars.