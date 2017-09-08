Little Apple Post

Manhattan's Online Newspaper

KBI names suspects arrested in western Kansas drug bust

Trevino- photo KDOC

WALLACE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wallace County Attorney’s Office, the Greeley County Attorney’s Office and the Sherman County Attorney’s Office named the subjects arrested and charged in a recent western Kansas narcotics operation. The operation represented a coordinated law enforcement response to combating drug violence and reducing the accessibility of illegal drugs impacting western Kansas and Eastern Colorado.

 

SUBJECTS CHARGED IN WALLACE COUNTY COURT:

 

Name, Age                              City of Residence      Charge (most serious)

 

Miles Ackerman, 30               Colby, KS                   Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Brandon Boutee, 38                Colby, KS                   Attempted Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 4

Jonathan Louis Brandon, 37   Stratton, CO                Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Dante Brown, 39                     Colby, KS                   Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Jacob Dabney, 41                   Thornton, CO              Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Adam Ford, 29                        Goodland, KS             Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Crystal Garner, 39                  Hays, KS                     Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Doug Gibbs, 60                       Goodland, KS             Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3

Megan Gibbs, 28                    Goodland, KS              Conspiracy to Distribute Methadone- Level 3

Kristi Baxter Hartzell, 47       Goodland, KS             Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Tyler Heskett, 26                    Goodland, KS             Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3

Matthew Hessler, 24               Colby, KS                   Distribution of Marijuana- Level 4

Ashley Hildebrand, 30            Goodland, KS             Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Michael Hillis, 46                   Colby, KS                   Distribution of Percocet- Level 4

Tara Howard, 24                     Colby, KS                   Distribution of Marijuana- Level 2

Kody Huff, 30                         Colby, KS                   Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Christopher Hurd, 39              Levant, KS                  Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3

Wendy Huthansel, 42             Goodland, KS             Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Autumn Johnson, 18               Goodland, KS             Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Terrin Keith, 19                      Goodland, KS             Attempted Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3

Joseph Kreger, 26                   Weskan, KS                Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Alyssa Lamb, 25                     Sharon Springs, KS     Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Bryan Lee, 28                         Goodland, KS              Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Braden Lucas, 26                    Sharon Springs, KS     Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Tyson Owings, 38                   Goodland, KS             Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3

Andrew Shubert, 19                Colby, KS                   Attempted Distribution of Marijuana- Level 4

Jennifer Traxel, 23                 Goodland, KS             Distribution of Marijuana- Level 3

Rene Trevino, 46                    Sharon Springs, KS    Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3

Angela Tubbs, 30                   Colby, KS                   Attempted Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 4

Charlene Valdez, 30               Burlington, CO           Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine- Level 2

Jose Vasquez, 45                    Hays, KS                     Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Ryan White, 29                       Colby, KS                   Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Kyllian Wright, 21                 Colby, KS                   Distribution of Marijuana- Level 2

 

SUBJECTS CHARGED IN GREELEY COUNTY COURT:

 

Name, Age                              City of Residence      Charge (most serious)

 

Jessie Hess, 42                        Tribune, KS                Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine- Level 2

Keenan Holmes, 20                Colorado Springs, CO Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Winter Womak, 25                 Colorado Springs, CO Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

 

SUBJECTS CHARGED IN SHERMAN COUNTY COURT:

 

Name, Age                              City of Residence      Charge (most serious)

 

Shelly Feldt, 24                      Colby, KS                   Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Ladonna Moss, 30                  Colby, KS                   Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine- Level 2

Kyllian Wright, 21                 Colby, KS                   Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2