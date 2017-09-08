KBI names suspects arrested in western Kansas drug bust

WALLACE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wallace County Attorney’s Office, the Greeley County Attorney’s Office and the Sherman County Attorney’s Office named the subjects arrested and charged in a recent western Kansas narcotics operation. The operation represented a coordinated law enforcement response to combating drug violence and reducing the accessibility of illegal drugs impacting western Kansas and Eastern Colorado.
SUBJECTS CHARGED IN WALLACE COUNTY COURT:
Name, Age City of Residence Charge (most serious)
Miles Ackerman, 30 Colby, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1
Brandon Boutee, 38 Colby, KS Attempted Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 4
Jonathan Louis Brandon, 37 Stratton, CO Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1
Dante Brown, 39 Colby, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1
Jacob Dabney, 41 Thornton, CO Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1
Adam Ford, 29 Goodland, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2
Crystal Garner, 39 Hays, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1
Doug Gibbs, 60 Goodland, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3
Megan Gibbs, 28 Goodland, KS Conspiracy to Distribute Methadone- Level 3
Kristi Baxter Hartzell, 47 Goodland, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1
Tyler Heskett, 26 Goodland, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3
Matthew Hessler, 24 Colby, KS Distribution of Marijuana- Level 4
Ashley Hildebrand, 30 Goodland, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2
Michael Hillis, 46 Colby, KS Distribution of Percocet- Level 4
Tara Howard, 24 Colby, KS Distribution of Marijuana- Level 2
Kody Huff, 30 Colby, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1
Christopher Hurd, 39 Levant, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3
Wendy Huthansel, 42 Goodland, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1
Autumn Johnson, 18 Goodland, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2
Terrin Keith, 19 Goodland, KS Attempted Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3
Joseph Kreger, 26 Weskan, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2
Alyssa Lamb, 25 Sharon Springs, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2
Bryan Lee, 28 Goodland, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2
Braden Lucas, 26 Sharon Springs, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1
Tyson Owings, 38 Goodland, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3
Andrew Shubert, 19 Colby, KS Attempted Distribution of Marijuana- Level 4
Jennifer Traxel, 23 Goodland, KS Distribution of Marijuana- Level 3
Rene Trevino, 46 Sharon Springs, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3
Angela Tubbs, 30 Colby, KS Attempted Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 4
Charlene Valdez, 30 Burlington, CO Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine- Level 2
Jose Vasquez, 45 Hays, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1
Ryan White, 29 Colby, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2
Kyllian Wright, 21 Colby, KS Distribution of Marijuana- Level 2
SUBJECTS CHARGED IN GREELEY COUNTY COURT:
Name, Age City of Residence Charge (most serious)
Jessie Hess, 42 Tribune, KS Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine- Level 2
Keenan Holmes, 20 Colorado Springs, CO Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2
Winter Womak, 25 Colorado Springs, CO Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1
SUBJECTS CHARGED IN SHERMAN COUNTY COURT:
Name, Age City of Residence Charge (most serious)
Shelly Feldt, 24 Colby, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2
Ladonna Moss, 30 Colby, KS Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine- Level 2
Kyllian Wright, 21 Colby, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2