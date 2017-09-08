Kansas State releases statement on Title IX update

Kansas State University released a statement Friday morning with an update on Title IX.

As the Department of Education moves through the public notice and comment process on Title IX, Kansas State University will monitor this process and will remain in compliance with the law.

Kansas State University respects the rights and safety of all its students and employees and provides a fair process to all in its anti-discrimination policy (PPM 3010). University employees work hard every day to ensure students have access to a great education in a safe learning environment. K-State offers a wide range of support and assistance services to all students in need and encourages students to report any concerns. K-State will continue to provide resources and support to its students, as it always has, as part of its commitment to the K-State family.