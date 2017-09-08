Kan. high school student tased, jailed after altercation

SEDGWICK COUTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a student after an altercation at a Kansas high school.

Just after 1p.m. Friday The School Resource Officer (SRO) at Northwest High School radioed for immediate assistance after a 16 year old student caused a disturbance inside of the school and was punching walls and lockers, according to Wichita Police Officer Charley Davidson

The SRO and two Board of Education (BOE) security officers contacted they boy and he was uncooperative.

He pushed a BOE officer. The officers attempted to take him into custody and he resisted. A Sedgwick County Deputy was also in the school and assisted with the situation by deploying a Taser as the 3 officers were having difficulty with the student.

Officers took the student into custody and transported him to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was booked into the juvenile detention facility for battery of a school official and resist arrest. No officers were injured.