Tuttle Creek Lake concluding fall lake level rise

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Tuttle Creek Lake has raised the conservation pool (lake level) 2.5 feet over the past two weeks to a fall elevation of 1079 feet above sea level. This change is consistent with the annual water level management plan and aims to attract migrating waterfowl and provide improved habitat for the fall season.

Tuttle Creek is one of a series of dams working to control flows on the lower Kansas and Missouri rivers. The exact timing of the fall rise is dependent upon the location and amount of precipitation in the Kansas River watershed. Lake levels, outflow data, and 3-day forecast information is available from the Corps of Engineers online at: http://www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Locations/Water-Management

The water level management plan is developed annually in accordance with the Tuttle Creek master plan and in cooperation with the Kansas Water Office and other stakeholders. The 2017 plan is available thru the Kansas Water Office website at: http://www.kwo.org/docs/default-source/reports-page/water-management/lake-level-management-plans-water-year-2017.pdf?sfvrsn=2

