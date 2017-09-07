RCPD to conduct DUI Saturation Patrol

On Friday, September 8, 2017 the Riley County Police Department will conduct a DUI Saturation Patrol. Officers involved in the Saturation Patrol will be looking for signs of impaired driving and other traffic violations. Motorists who show signs of alcohol and/or drug consumption will be evaluated and appropriate enforcement action will be taken.

The purpose of this program is to place additional officers in and around the Manhattan area with the goal of detecting and deterring impaired driving.

This patrol is the sixth, in a series of seven, which will be conducted this year. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Project provides the funding for the Saturation Patrol.