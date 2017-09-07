Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office Recovers Missing Pickup

Detectives from the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Riley County Police Department recovered the missing 1997 Dodge Dakota, Georgia Tag #RGH3041. The case remains under investigation at this time.

On September 5, around 3:45 a.m. the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an injured male near the Rocky Ford Fishing area. Deputies along with Riley County Police Officers responded to the area and did locate the injured male. The male, 27 year old Josh Bearden of Georgia was transported to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries that were believed to be non-life threatening. The victim, Bearden reported to law enforcement that he suffered his injuries during an altercation with two unknown suspects. Bearden alleged being taken against his will from rural Geary County and then left at the Rocky Ford Fishing area. The suspects fled the area in Beardens pickup, a white, 1997 Dodge Dakota, Georgia license tag RGH3041.

Anyone with information on this matter is urged to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353