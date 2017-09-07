Parsons Dance brings artistry, energy, strength to McCain on Sept. 14

Kansas City-born choreographer David Parsons will bring Parsons Dance to Kansas State University’s McCain Performance Series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, in McCain Auditorium.

Parsons Dance, a company of eight full-time dancers, blends athleticism, energy, strength and personality in its repertory of more than 80 works. This classical dance company offers a fusion of gesture and movement.

Tickets for Parsons Dance are available at the McCain Auditorium box office, online at k-state.edu/mccain, or by calling 785-532-6428. All Kansas State University students and kids 18 and under are half-price. Other discounts are available for seniors, military, university faculty and staff, and for groups of 10 or more.

McCain Auditorium also is hosting a free autism-friendly performance, or “relaxed performance,” by Parsons Dance for special needs kids and adults from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 14. This performance is open to all kids and adults with special needs, their caregivers and siblings, but reservations are required by contacting Terri Lee at tllee@k-state.edu.

This “relaxed performance” allows audiences to have the freedom to express themselves and react openly while watching the dancers and hearing the music. For this performance, sensory stimuli such as lights and sound are modified and the theater designates quiet spaces to take a break from the show. The show also offers a talk-back element. A Parsons Dance representative will navigate the audience through the show, pausing between each piece to tell people what to look for and answer questions. This ensures that the show moves at an accessible pace and makes the performance interactive, engaging and comfortable for all.