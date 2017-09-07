Marlatt Elementary Student Wins 2017 School Bus Safety Poster Contest

Macey Pecenka, a Marlatt Elementary School student, recently won the division 2 school bus safety poster contest sponsored by the Kansas State Pupil Transportation Association.

As the State winner for division 2, Macey’s poster will now move on to a national competition and be evaluated during the annual National Association for Pupil Transportation Conference by prominent individuals in the field of pupil transportation during the week of November 4-7, 2017.

Macey will be recognized in early October at the annual Kansas State Pupil Transportation Association Fall Conference.