K-State Day with Phillips 66 events on campus today

As a universitywide event, K-State Day with Phillips 66 on Thursday, Sept. 7, is a response to industry interest in engaging across the K-State community, building collaborative relationships and filling recruitment pipelines with K-State talent. The campus planning team has included representatives from Phillips 66, targeted co lleges, foundation, student life and administration.

K-State Day with Phillips 66 will provide the corporate team, company recruiters and Spirit Scholar mentors the opportunity to visit with students and faculty.

The following events are part of K-State Day with Phillips 66:

Pizza with Phillips 66: Greet students to showcase the K-State/Phillips66 partnership from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the patio of the College of Business Building, or the southeast corner of the Engineering Complex.

College of Business Administration: Phillips 66 team members will meet students from 9-11 a.m. on the patio of the College of Business Building. Students are invited to meet with and learn more about Phillips 66. Classroom presentations and a workshop, “Effective Networking for Business Students,” will be from 2:30-3:20 p.m. RSVP required. Sign up through the Business Career Development app.

College of Engineering: Phillips 66 team members will meet students from 9:30-11 a.m. at the southeast corner of the Engineering Complex. Students are invited to meet with and learn more about Phillips 66. A number of classroom and student organization presentations are planned throughout the day.

Download the full PDF list of events. For more details and updates, follow the Kansas State Career Center on Twitter @kstatecareer or go to the K-State Career Center website.