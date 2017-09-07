Fort Riley to hold 9/11 commemoration ceremony

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley host a 9/11 commemoration ceremony



Monday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Global War on Terrorism monument, which

is located on the east side of Cavalry Parade Field.

The monument is a small replica of the World Trade Center Twin Towers on a

Pentagon-shaped base. It bears the names of Fort Riley Soldiers who have

given their lives in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Maj. Gen. Joseph Martin, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley commanding

general, will speak at the event, which includes a wreath-laying, a

three-round salute fired by an honor guard, and “Taps” performed by a member

of the 1st Infantry Division Band.

The ceremony is open to the public; however, those without a Department of

Defense ID card need to arrive early at the Henry Gate visitor center to get

a pass to the installation. Go to http://www.riley.army.mil and click on

the yellow “Accessing Fort Riley” tab on the right-hand side of the page for

installation entry requirements.