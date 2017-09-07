Fort Riley hospital to host Fall/Winter Safety Day

Irwin Army Community Hospital will host a Fall/Winter Safety Day event
Friday, September 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of IACH’s main entrance near
the flagpole.
The annual event brings together agencies on Fort Riley and throughout the
Central Flint Hills region to educate Soldiers, beneficiaries and staff
about staying safe during the spring and summer months.
Visitors are encouraged to access the public parking structure through the
lower levels during the event. IACH Summer Safety Day is free and open to
the public.