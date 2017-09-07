Fort Riley hospital to host Fall/Winter Safety Day

Irwin Army Community Hospital will host a Fall/Winter Safety Day event

Friday, September 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of IACH’s main entrance near

the flagpole.

The annual event brings together agencies on Fort Riley and throughout the

Central Flint Hills region to educate Soldiers, beneficiaries and staff

about staying safe during the spring and summer months.

Visitors are encouraged to access the public parking structure through the

lower levels during the event. IACH Summer Safety Day is free and open to

the public.