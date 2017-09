The annual toy drive for St. Jude and Children’s Mercy Hospital is coming up on September 16th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Manhattan City Park!

Enjoy hotdogs, cotton candy, popcorn, face painting, silent auction & much more all FREE with the donation of a new toy for the children of St. Jude & Childrens Mercy.

Please bring a new unused toy (infant to teen) for the children battling childhood cancer.

***NO STUFFED ANIMALS PLEASE***

The annual toy drive is in memory of Brady Mortimer.