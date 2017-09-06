Star Spangled Saturday coming up next week at the Flint Hills Discovery Center

On August 26, the Flint Hills Discovery Center opened their newest exhibit, Duty First: 100 Years of the Big Red One, chronicling the unique history of the 1st Infantry Division through the eyes of five soldiers who served under the Big Red One patch. Accompanying the exhibit during its run through January 14, 2018, are a variety of compelling programs and events, starting with a family-friendly, hands-on event hosted on Saturday, September 16 at the FHDC; 10am-3pm.

Star Spangled Saturday: Family, Fun, and the Big Red One is a day to celebrate the relationship our community has with our military counterparts, packed with activities like an inflatable obstacle course, MRE tasting, flag etiquette and retirement presentations, dog tag making, military vehicles, letter writing station, classroom activities, make your own unit patch, the Tasty Traveler food truck, and more!

Visitors are invited to bring their old, worn American flags for proper disposal provided by the Pearce –Keller American Legion Post 17–Manhattan.

Fun for all ages! FHDC members are always free. General admission rates apply: $9 Adults | $7 Military/Senior/Student/Educator | $4 Youth | Under 2 are free. Entrance to the exhibit and the FHDC permanent galleries is covered in the admission fee.

Throughout the duration of the exhibit, the Flint Hills Discovery Center will be hosting lectures, bus trips and special events related to the Big Red One and the exhibit. This exhibit and programs sponsored by: Pearce-Keller Post No. 17 The American Legion, Visit Manhattan, Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation, Briggs Auto Group, American Legion Riders Post 17–Manhattan, and Retired Col. Charles and Merry Rayl.

Activities provided by the Kansas National Guard, members of the American Legion Post 17, the Rolling Thunder Military Vehicle Preservation Association of Topeka, and the City of Manhattan. Learn more at flinthillsdiscovery.org/DutyFirst and http://flinthillsdiscovery.org/393/Star-Spangled-Saturday or by calling 785-587-2726.

Duty First! Victory!