Riley County Arrests September 6

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and criminal threat in the 200 block of 7th St. in Ogden, Kansas on September 5, 2017 at approximately 9:35 AM. Officers listed Shannon Renner, 32, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported a known suspect damaged her Dodge Caravan with a landscape rock. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500.00.

John Bandy, 53, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 4700 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on September 5, 2017 at approximately 1:35 PM. Bandy was arrested for making false writing, flee and eldue, theft of a firearm, driving while suspended, and felon in possession of a firearm. Bandy’s total bond was set at $11,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way on September 5, 2017 at approximately 1:40 PM. Officers listed Maurice Coleman, 33, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect keyed his 2012 Hyundai Sonata. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 2500 block of Browning Ave. on September 5, 2017 at approximately 1:50 PM. Officers listed Susan B Anthony Middle School as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect damaged a stone trashcan. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $671.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 600 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on September 5, 2017 at approximately 4:10 PM. Officers listed Heather Edsall, 32, of Onaga, Kansas, as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect took her wallet from her shopping cart. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $731.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 900 block of Dehoff Dr. on September 5, 2017 at approximately 9:00 PM. Officers listed Cynthia Dinkins, 60, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect damaged the rear fender/quarterpanel on her 2011 Ford Edge. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $750.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.