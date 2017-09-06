Police ask for help to identify Kansas armed robbery suspects

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify suspects.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, a business in the 800 Block of Mississippi in Lawrence reported an armed robbery. Two suspects described as white men brandishing firearms entered the business and left with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. They fled on foot northeast from the building. Responding officers did not find the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.