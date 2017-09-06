KC area fire station robbed while crews raise money for charity

Kansas City (AP) — A suburban Kansas City fire department is calling out a burglar who broke into a station while firefighters were raising money for charity.

The Raytown Fire Protection District described the burglar as a “special kind of person” in a message posted on Facebook. Police responded around 2:30 p.m. on Labor Day after an employee discovered that his wallet and other items were taken from his bedroom at the station. The theft happened while the employee had been participating in a Muscular Dystrophy Association fundraiser.

A surveillance camera caught an image of a suspect with a thin build and red facial hair wearing a Seattle Seahawks hat, white T-shirt and brown shorts. The fire district is asking anyone with information to call police.