Father of Kan. boy who died says 4 abuse allegations since July 2016

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The father of a boy whose dead body was found encased in concrete says officials received at least four reports of abuse against the child while he was in his mother’s custody.

Authorities said Tuesday that the body found in the rental home Saturday is believed to be 3-year-old Evan Brewer. The boy had been living with his mother, Miranda Miller, and her boyfriend, Stephen Bodine. No charges have been filed in connection to the boy’s death.

A petition filed in May by the boy’s father Carlo Brewer says four abuse reports were made dating as far back as July 2016 and as recently as April 2017. One allegation references an injury to his nose with filthy and inappropriate clothing.

One witness statement cited in the PFA alleges the boy had been beaten “to the point of death” while in the mother’s care.