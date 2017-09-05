Riley County Arrests September 5

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Daniel Sherraden, 22, of Junction City, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on September 1, 2017 at approximately 5:45 AM. Sherraden was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation. Sherraden’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Sherraden was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 1100 block of Westloop Pl. on September 1, 2017 at approximately 2:35 PM. Officers listed Helen Kraemer, 57, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect took her Samsung Galaxy 8 Plus phone. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,010.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 1200 block of Bluemont Ave. on September 1, 2017 at approximately 8:20 PM. Officers listed Adam Adkins Jr., 19, of Fort Riley, Kansas when he reported a known suspect took his Samsung S7 and case. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $650.00.

Officers responded to the report of an injury accident on I-70 near MM 320 on September 2, 2017 at approximately 2:00 AM. When officers arrived on scene, they found a black 2012 Ford Taurus driven by Leon Petro, 45, of Peyton, Colorado, was sitting in the roadway before being struck from behind by a black 2008 Dodge Ram driven by Randall Reitz, 47, of Manhattan. Petro was transported to Stormont Vail for treatment of his injuries.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault, cruelty to animals, domestic battery and criminal tresspass on September 3, 2017. Officers listed a 21 year old male and a 33 year old male as the victims when it was reported the victims battered each other. One involved is accused of throwing a dog off a balcony, causing injury to the animal. Maurice Coleman, 33, of Manhattan, was arrested in connection. Coleman was arrested for aggravated assault, cruelty to animals, and domestic battery. Coleman’s total bond was set at $8,000.00. Coleman was not confined at the time of this report. Koltyn Moore, 21, of Manhattan, was arrested in connection. Moore was arrested for domestic battery and criminal trespass. Moore’s total bond was set at $2,000.00. Moore was not confined at the time of this report.

Saul Luna, 22, of Ogden, Kansas, was arrested in the 400 block of Maple Aly. on September 3, 2017 at approximately 5:55 AM. Luna was arrested for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. Luna’s total bond was set at $6,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1500 block of University Dr. on September 3, 2017 at approximately 3:00 PM. Officers listed Colin Robinson, 31, of Manhattan as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect slashed the tires on his 2010 Chevrolet Colorado truck. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $750.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

