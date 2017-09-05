Police: Kansas woman reports alleged attempted kidnapping

BARTON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged attempted kidnapping.

Just after 9:30p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 2700 block of 19th Street in Great Bend in reference to an attempted kidnapping that occurred in the area, according to a media release.

Officers made contact with 23-year-old MaKenna Lewis. She told police she was walking from her residence, in the southeast part of Great Bend, to a relative’s residence in the 2700 block of 19th. While walking, she observed a newer red pickup drive by her several different times and loud Hispanic music being played in the truck.

Lewis said that when she was in the area of 16th & Adams, an unknown male subject got out of the red pickup and grabbed her from behind. Lewis stated that the man was speaking in Spanish while trying to drag her to the pickup. She was able to break free from the man’s grip and ran to the relative’s residence and called police to report the incident.

Officers from the Great Bend Police Department checked the area, but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle at the time.

Anyone who might have any information is requested to contact the Great Bend Police Department (620) 793-4120 or Crime Stoppers (620) 792-1300 or (888) 305-1300.