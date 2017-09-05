No. 19 K-State Continues Homestand with Charlotte

Fresh off a dominating 55-19 season-opening win over Central Arkansas, 19th-ranked K-State welcomes former Wildcat defensive back Brad Lambert and his Charlotte 49ers to Manhattan Saturday morning at 11 a.m., inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The contest will be shown on FSN with Ron Thulin (play-by-play) and Gary Reasons (analyst) on the call. The game can be heard across the 40-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst) and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. Coverage will also be available on Sirius channel 132, XM Channel 199 in addition to the TuneIn app. Live stats are available at kstatesports.com, while Twitter updates (@ kstate_gameday, @KStateFB) will all be a part of the coverage.

A LOOK AT K-STATE

In his 26th season at the helm of the Wildcats, College Football Hall of Famer Bill Snyder brings back 44 letterwinners – including 18 starters – from last year’s squad that earned a 9-4 record.

Eight of the returning starters picked up All-Big 12 accolades in 2016, including Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year D.J. Reed (DB) and Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year Reggie Walker (DE).

Senior Jesse Ertz got off to a hot start by setting a new single-game school record for passer rating (319.8) after connecting on 10-of-16 pass attempts for 333 yards and tying a school record with four touchdowns against UCA.

Ertz, the NCAA’s most efficient passer in week one, connected on three touchdown passes of 55 or more yards, marking the first time in the Snyder era that the Cats had three or more TD catches of 50-plus yards in a game.

The Cats have solid depth at running back and wide receiver as four different players recorded touchdown catches, led by Byron Pringle’s 121 yards and Isaiah Harris’ 118 yards last week. Four different running backs also saw time last week against Central Arkansas.

D.J. Reed had a night against the Bears, recording a 96-yard return on the opening kickoff, a 62-yard punt return for a score and also and interception on defense.

A LOOK AT CHARLOTTE