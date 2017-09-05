Kansas man held on $100K bond after shooting gun at a house

GEARY COUNTY — A Kansas man is being held on a $100,000 bond after a weekend shooting.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Friday, police responded a home in the 500 Block of West 3rd in Junction City after a report of a man who had shot a weapon in the home, according to a media release.

The man, 21-year-old Michael Smelley, Jr., Junction City, shot the firearm from the house and hit a home across the street, according to police.

After a family member was able to disarm the man as officers made their way up to the residence the man was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Police reported no injuries.

In addition to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, police said Shannon Michael Smelley Jr., 21, of Junction City, was arrested in connection with domestic damage to property, domestic aggravated assault, criminal threat, battery on a law enforcement officer, shooting at an occupied dwelling, and felony interference of a law enforcement officer.

Smelley is being held at the Geary County Jail.