JCPD Responded to Residential Shooting

Junction City police officers were dispatched to 522 West 3rd Street just before 10:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a subject who had shot a weapon in the residence. As officers were arriving in the area he allegedly shot the firearm from the house striking an occupied residence across the street.

A family member was able to disarm the subject as the officers made their way up to the residence, and he was taken into custody after a brief struggle. No injuries were reported.

According to the JCPD Shannon Michael Smelley Jr., 21, Junction City, has been arrested on suspicion of Domestic Damage to Property, Domestic Aggravated Assault, three counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Criminal Threat, Batttery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Shooting at an Occupied Dwelling and Felony Interference of a Law Enforcement Officer.

Smelley was confined at the Geary County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.