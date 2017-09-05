Gerontology Club grants wish

Earl Parker has had a love for airplanes ever since he was a teenager when he began working for an airplane equipment plant in Michigan. During the war, Parker never had the opportunity to gain his pilot’s license because of his macular degeneration. Although he has had several experiences as the co-pilot, he wanted to be able to eventually fly a Mosquito Bomber.

In May 2017, the K-State Gerontology Club raised more than $500 to help Parker fulfill his dream of seeing a Mosquito airplane for the first time. Parker was able to attend the Warbirds Over the Beach air show, get a special tour of the Warbirds museum, and climb into the cockpit to picture what it may have been like to fly such an incredible piece of machinery. His daughter also accompanied him on the trip.

The club has had connections with Wish of a Lifetime for the past two years and hopes to continue working with the organization in the future to grant the wishes of other senior citizens across the country.

“I think fundraising is beneficial because it helps gerontology students be active on campus and raise money for a good cause,” said club member Kayla Cooney. “This experience is great for after college because it gave me experience in organizing events and how to go about receiving funds for future events in my professional life.”

Wish of a Lifetime aims to shift the way society views and values our oldest generations by fulfilling seniors’ dreams and sharing their stories to inspire those of all ages. Read more about Wish of a Lifetime at wishofalifetime.org.