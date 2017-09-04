UPDATE: Hundreds of pigs die in Geary Co. barn fire

GEARY COUNTY —The cause of a pig barn fire that resulted in the death of several hundred feeder pigs Saturday night is undetermined, but it was likely an electrical malfunction, according to Geary County Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges. The fire occurred on property owned by Phillip Goodyear at 10467 Humboldt Creek Road.

Authorities including Assistant Geary County Rural Fire Chief Curt Janke and a representative from the State Fire Marshal’s Office conducted an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire on Sunday afternoon. The number of feeder pigs that died has been reduced from approximately 700 down to 518.

The $200,000 barn was destroyed, and 518 pigs valued at $30,000 died in the blaze.

Berges said the pigs were owned by F & R Swine. “They’ve got an agreement with Mr. Goodyear to help take care of them as part of their operation.”

Berges said Goodyear will work with the Kansas Department of Health & Environment to dispose of the remains of the pigs. Berges also confirmed Goodyear had some insurance on the building.

