Police: 1 dead after shooting at Kansas motel

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and asking the public for help with information.

Just after 11:30p.m. officers responded to a motel in the 1100 Block of North 3rd Street in Lawrence after report of a shooting, according to a media release.

Officers encountered shooting victims. One of the men identified as a 23-year-old Lenexa man died of his injuries. The other two victims were transported to a hospital for treatment of possible life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Lawrence Police.