Manhattan firefighters are headed to help in Texas

MANHATTAN– Water rescue teams from agencies across Kansas are headed to Texas to assist in recovery efforts from Hurricane-turned-Tropical Depression Harvey.

The Kansas Adjutant General’s Office announced Wednesday night that Kansas will send flood rescue personnel, along with hard-bottom, air boats, and inflatable boats.

Manhattan and Mission Township Fire Departments were two of several teams that departed Wednesday night. Crews will continue to deploy Thursday. Crews are expected to be gone for a week.

The Adjutant General’s Office says the Kansas teams will search for and transport any people and animals stranded by flood waters. They will also provide basic life support and medical care, while supporting helicopter and urban search and rescue efforts.

Other agencies involved are: Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, Derby Fire Department, Chanute Fire Department, Derby Fire Department, Hutchinson Fire Department, South Hutchinson Police Department, Neodesha Fire Department, Newton Fire Department/EMS, Parsons Fire Department, Pittsburg Fire Department, Salina Fire Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Sedgwick County Fire Department, Shawnee Fire Department, and Winfield Fire Department.