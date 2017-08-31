Former Kansas VA worker convicted of sex crimes against patients

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A former physician assistant at a Veteran’s Administration hospital in Kansas has been convicted of sex crimes against four patients.

Jurors found 66-year-old Mark Wisner guilty Wednesday of criminal sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and three counts of sexual battery. Prosecutors alleged he performed unnecessary and improper genital examinations from 2012 to 2014 while working at the Eisenhower Veterans Administration Medical Center in Leavenworth.

Wisner surrendered his medical license in 2015 after at least seven patients accused him of abuse, and medical regulators said at the time that others could come forward. Wisner agreed in a consent order that he violated the law by having inappropriate sexual contact with patients and overprescribing medication. He faces at least a dozen lawsuits, with some former VA patients seeking $3 million in damages.

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A former physician assistant at a Veteran’s Administration hospital in Kansas on trial for sexually abusing patients told investigators in a taped interview that he didn’t “have any business in medicine.”

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the interview was played Tuesday during the trial of Mark Wisner. The former employee at the Eisenhower Veterans Administration Medical Center in Leavenworth is charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors related to sexual battery and criminal sodomy.

He also told investigators on the recording that he “truly messed up.” Wisner surrendered his medical license in 2015 after at least seven patients accused him of abuse, and medical regulators said at the time that others could come forward. Multiple former VA patients have sued in federal court, some seeking $3 million in damages.