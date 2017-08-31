Kansas City serial killer suspect: Kill all white people

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Court records say a black man suspected of fatally shooting five white men, all but one of them along south Kansas City hiking and biking trails, threatened in 2014 to shoot up a school and “kill all white people.”

The Kansas City Star reports that a municipal court citation for harassment said Fredrick Demond Scott made the statement in January 2014 at an alternative school. Scott, who’s 22, was charged Tuesday in two killings and named as a suspect in three more.

Scott’s mother said in an interview with The Star that he refused to get treatment for his paranoid schizophrenia but didn’t show any hatred toward white people.

Scott is jailed in Jackson County. A phone call to a public defender listed in online court documents wasn’t immediately returned.