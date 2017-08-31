Indictment: Former Controller Embezzled $175,000 from Kan. company

KANSAS CITY— A grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging the former controller of a company in Kechi with embezzling more than $175,000, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Richard H. Yurst, 64, Hutchinson, is charged with five counts of wire fraud. The crimes took place while Yurst was responsible for overseeing the financial operations of F&H Insulation Sales and Service, Inc. The indictment alleges he used company credit cards to make unauthorized purchases and he made unauthorized payments to his wife and son.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count. The FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lanny Welch is prosecuting.