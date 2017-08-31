Attorney general files murder charge in death of Kansas man

MINNEAPOLIS — A Maine man who was arrested in California has been charged with second degree-intentional murder and related charges, according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Schmidt today filed criminal charges against Robert Willard Colson, 34, of Bucksport, Maine, in connection with the death of Matthew Miles Schoshke on August 11 in rural Ottawa County. The charges are one count of murder in the second degree-intentional and two counts of felony theft. Colson remains in custody in California awaiting extradition to Kansas.

The attorney general’s office accepted the case for prosecution at the request of the Ottawa County Attorney’s Office. Criminal charges are merely accusations. Individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Any public comments on the prosecution of Colson are governed by the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct Rule 3.6, Trial Publicity, and Rule 3.8, Special Responsibilities of a Prosecutor. All media requests or inquiries should be directed to the Office of the Attorney General, 120 S.W. 10th, 2nd Floor, Topeka, Kansas 66612, (785) 296-6115.