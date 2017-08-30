Riley County Arrests August 30

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cresenciano Ramirez, 25, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on Aug. 29, 2017 at approximately 2:15 PM. Ramirez was arrested on a U.S. Department of Homeland Security warrant for arrest of an alien. Ramirez was issued no bond causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 500 block of Stone Dr. on Aug. 29, 2017 at approximately 1:40 PM. Officers listed Shantae Hill Cook as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect took a Taurus semi-automatic handgun, an HP laptop and a subwoofer block from her trunk. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,585.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Crystal Heath, 29, of Ferris, Texas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on Aug. 29, 2017 at approximately 2:40 PM. Heath was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Heath’s total bond was set at $10,000.00, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

