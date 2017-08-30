Purple Power Play begins tomorrow

This Thursday and Friday get out and celebrate the beginning of the school year with family and heavy doses of Purple Pride at this year’s Purple Power Play.

Enjoy performances by the K-State band and appearances by coaches and players in City Park during the community-wide pep rally.

Thursday:

6:00pm -MHS Pops Choir

6:30pm – Just Passin’ Through

7:30pm – Bates Dance Studio

7:55pm -Band Marches Into Park

8:05pm – K-State Band Pep Rally

8:20pm -Coach Snyder, followed by other coaches

Friday:

6:00pm -Washington Dance Studio

6:30pm – Groove 42

7:45pm – Band Marches Into Park

8:05pm – K-State Band Pep Rally

8:20pm – KSU Coaches Speak

Sundown – Fireworks