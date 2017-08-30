Manhattan Christian College to open Activity Center

Manhattan Christian College will officially commemorate her 90th anniversary with several events that allow the public to come inside and experience the new Howie’s Activity Center at 1401 Laramie.

The week-long anniversary celebration includes a variety of free events such as the 15th Annual Leadership Breakfast on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 a.m. followed by the official ribbon cutting at 9:00 a.m., and the first Thunder volleyball games on Friday, Sept. 15 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Details about all of the festivities are available on the college website mccks.edu.

Howie’s Activity Center, the capstone project of the college’s Next Generation campaign which began in 2015, is a tribute to the 468 alumni, churches, and friends of the college who gave $3.4 million to build the project debt-free. Its name gives honor to ministry partners Howard and Joann Wilson and Howie’s Enterprises, the trash and recycling company they founded.

This new multi-purpose facility will provide the largest indoor programming space on campus and it is the first structure built to support the college’s athletic program. For more than 70 years, MCC has rented city facilities for student life activities and college events.

Despite not having any athletic facilities on campus, 35% of the student body is involved in the athletic program that has been consistently recognized nationally. MCC competes in eight varsity sports in the National Christian College Athletic Association and the Midwest Christian College Conference. To date, MCC has won 10 National Championships, 38 NCCAA Regional Championships, and 52 MCCC Championships. In addition, 77 of our Thunder athletes have been recognized as First Team All-Americans.

Special ministry events and educational programming bring more than 3,200 guests and participants to MCC each year and this new facility will enhance those offerings. For a complete schedule of the leadership training that is already scheduled on campus both inside and outside the classroom go online to the calendar of events at mccks.edu.