Kansas woman admits embezzlement of $200K from bank

WICHITA — A Kansas woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of embezzling more than $213,000 from the bank where she worked, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Debra J. Nading, 59, Oswego, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of theft by a bank employee. In her plea, she admitted the crime occurred while she worked as an assistant cashier and bookkeeping supervisor for the Labette Bank in Parsons, Kan.

She used her access to the bank’s credit card accounts to make false entries to cover up the theft.