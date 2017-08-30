Kansas Rotary Clubs Pledge Support For Hurricane Harvey Victims

he 45 Rotary clubs of Northeast Kansas have come together to raise additional support for Heart to Heart International’s Hurricane Harvey relief.

The effort asks that each of the 2400 Rotarians in the District give at least $5.00 which will be matched with District funds. District Governor Adam Ehlert said, “I am confident that the members of the Rotary Clubs in our District will give generously to help the relief efforts in Texas.” Funds will be collected at each club and sent to the District 5710 offices. “Rotary International is the world’s most significant service organization, but we are not a relief agency. Heart to Heart is, and it’s our privilege to work with their reputable organization and already-in-place infrastructure,” added Ehlert.

Rotarians and other volunteers will also collect donations at the upcoming T-Bones baseball games at Community America Ballpark.

Area Rotary clubs have a long-standing relationship with Lenexa based Heart to Heart International whose founders have been Rotarians.

Only 24 hours into the announced partnership, Rotary District 5710 is well on its way to surpass the $25,000 total goal.