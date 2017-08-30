Kan. woman admits defrauding $50K worth of SNAP benefits

TOPEKA – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for fraud in the food stamp assistance or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

On August 24, The Kansas Department for Children and Families’ (DCF) Anti-Fraud Unit’s work paid off. Stephanie Hessling of Clay County, pleaded guilty to defrauding the State of more than $50,000 worth of SNAP program benefits.

DCF Special Investigator Laura Lindsey led the investigation on the Hessling’s case. As a special investigator, some of her duties include speaking to employers, neighbors, co-workers or anyone else with knowledge of the accused person. She also examines documents, such as bank records and wages. Lindsey says working fraud cases is gratifying, especially when it leads to a conviction.

“There is only so much money available for government-funded programs, such as food and cash assistance,” said Lindsey. “Assuring that these resources are in fact given to Kansans in need, versus those who are misrepresenting their situations for personal gain, is very important to me.”

In State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2017, the Anti-Fraud Unit obtained more than 249 fraud judgments in the SNAP program. These DCF fraud findings resulted in more than $1.4 million in judgments. Additionally, in Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2014, Kansas ranked second in the nation in the number of SNAP judgments obtained. Then again in FFY 2015, Kansas ranked third nationwide in the number of SNAP judgments. FFY 2016 and FFY 2017 rankings are not currently available.

“Protecting the integrity of our public assistance programs is a priority for this Administration, and I am proud of the diligent efforts of our Anti-Fraud Unit,” said DCF Secretary Phyllis Gilmore. “I especially want to commend Special Investigator Laura Lindsey for her efforts to end this specific crime in Clay County.”

In July, the Anti-Fraud Unit strengthened its efforts to combat welfare benefits by offering an online submission form to report suspected incidents of fraud. Those who suspect benefits fraud are encouraged to fill out the “Fraud Report Form” online at www.dcf.ks.gov. You can also call 800-432-3913. Those who report fraud may remain anonymous.