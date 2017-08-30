Kan. suspect who passed counterfeit $50 bills caught on tape

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities believe a suspect who passed nine counterfeit $50 bills at Dillon’s Saturday passed another at a north Salina general store Monday.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Monday, a man matching the suspect description at Dillon’s, passed a fake $50 bill at the Casey’s General Store at 1100 East Iron in Salina, according to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester.

On August 26, a black male in his 20’s purchased a Visa Gift Card for $400 at the Dillon’s 2350 Planet Avenue. In Salina. The suspect gave the teenage cashier nine, $50 bills. The cashier gave the suspect the gift card and some change.

An employee discovered the bills were fake after running them through a counting machine. Capt. Paul Forrester said the bills were slightly bluer and did not have a security strip.

