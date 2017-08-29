Riley County Arrests August 29

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Officers filed a report for a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of Bluemont Ave. on Aug. 28, 2017 at approximately 8:30 AM. Officers listed Rachel Lasseter, 20, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect took her 2004 Pontiac Sunfire. The value of the vehicle is estimated to be $1,200.00. The vehicle was later recovered.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 100 block of S Nevada St. in Leonardville, Kansas on Aug. 28, 2017 at approximately 1:00 PM. Officers listed Georgia Stedman, 39, of Manhattan as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect took building supplies, power tools and other lawn equipment from her garage. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Caitlan Scruggs, 28, of Junction City, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Departmen ton Aug. 28, 2017 at approximately 1:35 PM. Scruggs was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for two counts of distribute methamphetamine. Scruggs’ total bond was set at $5,000.00. Scruggs was not confined at the time of this report.

Cherokee Hardemon, 20, of East Liverpool, Ohio, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on Aug. 28, 2017 at approximately 1:55 PM. Hardemon was arrested on a Washington County, Pennsylvania warrant for probation violation. Hardemon was issued no bond, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated criminal sodomy in Manhattan on Aug. 28, 2017. Officers listed an 8 year old female as the victim when she reported a male known to her sexually assaulted her 5 years ago. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no further information will be released.

Officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan on Aug. 28, 2017. Officers listed a 32 year old female as the victim when she reported an unknown person raped her. Due to the nature of the crimes reported, no further information will be released.

Officers responded to the report of an injury accident near the intersection of College and Dickens around 4:30 PM on Aug 28, 2017. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2000 white Toyota Corolla driven by Glenna Burckel, 78, of Manhattan had been struck by a 2010 Gray Mercury Milan driven by Bret Warren-Windon, 25, of Herington, Kansas. Burckel was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way left turn. Burckel and a passenger in her vehicle were transported to Via Christi for treatment of their injuries.

Officers filed a report for theft near the intersection of S 5th St. and Houston St. on Aug. 28, 2017 at approximately 5:21 PM. Officers listed Brian Jones, 17, of Manhattan, as the victim when it was reported three unknown males took his Kent Del Rio bicycle. The bicycle is valued at $500.00. The bicycle was later recovered.

Tristan Neff, 18, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1900 block of Cresent on Aug. 29, 2017 at approximately 1:25 AM. Neff was arrested on charges of contribute to a child misconduct and conspiracy. Neff’s total bond was set at $10,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Angel Negron-Quinones, 19, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1900 block of Cresent on Aug. 29, 2017 at approximately 1:25 AM. Negron-Quinones was arrested on a charge of contribute to a child misconduct. Negron-Quinones’ bond was set at $7,000.00. Quinones was not confined at the time of this report.

