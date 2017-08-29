Pottawatomie County Sheriff investigating mower theft

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of 3 Hustler Zero Turn Riding Mowers from Brooks Yamaha located at 8070 E Highway 24, Manhattan. The mowers are believed to have been stolen between August 26th, 2017, 3: 00 P.M. and August 28th, 2017, 8:00 AM. The mowers had been parked at the front of the business near highway 24 when taken. The suspect or suspects involved in this theft may have used a trailer or flat bed type vehicle to transport the mowers. The estimated loss of property is $23,500.00. Please contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353, or Detective Derek Cid at dcid@ptsheriff.com if you have any information on this crime.

MODEL# VIN# HUSTLER RAPTOR SD 60” // FSD060KAWFX730A 1605B203 HUSTLER FASTRAK 54” // FSTR054KOHZT730A 17043532 HUSTLER X-ONE 60” // X1S060KAWFR691VA 16115391