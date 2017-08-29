Participants needed for NASA funded research

The Clinical Integrative Physiology Laboratory is currently recruiting men and women ages 35-55 years who do not engage in regular structured exercise to participate in a NASA funded research project.

All participants must be nonsmokers, free of cardiovascular disease — e.g., high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, bypass surgery, etc.— and nondiabetic.

For more information contact kinesiology graduate students Shelbi Sutterfield at shelbis@k-state.edu, or Andrew Alexander, andrewa06@k-state.edu.

This research has been reviewed by the Institutional Review Board and received approval No. 8307.