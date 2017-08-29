Kan. woman flown to hospital after apparent accident shooting

COWLEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an apparent accidental shooting.

Just before 10:30p.m. Monday police responded to residence in the 100 Block of West Cedar Avenue in Arkansas City, according to a social media report.

They found a 25-year-old woman sitting on the floor of the home with gunshot wound to her upper left let.

After further investigation, officers learned that another person inside the residence was attempting to a clear a .22-caliber rifle when it accidentally discharged and hit the woman.

She was transported to South Central Kansas Medical Center for treatment and later was airlifted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for further treatment.

No arrests have been made. Police did not release the name of the victim.