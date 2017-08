K-State Veterinary Voyagers, an official registered student organization, will host a fundraiser from 5-9 p.m. Aug. 29 at Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.

You must mention the Veterinary Voyagers, or present a flyer, to participate in the fundraiser. Fifteen percent of sales will be donated to the club to support informational and exciting activities.

If you are interested in joining the club, please email Kelsey Roy at kjroy@k-state.edu for more information.