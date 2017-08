DOT has announced that traffic will switch on K-113 near Ft Riley Boulevard from head-to-head in the southbound lanes to the outside lanes for north and southbound K-113. A permanent traffic signal will be used north of the overpass to allow traffic to cross over the lanes using the new diverging diamond alignment.

See https://cityofmhk.com/2842/Diverging-Diamond-at-K-18K-113 for more information.