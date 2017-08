An air compressor was the source of smoke Monday afternoon in Chalmers Hall at Kansas State University.

At 2:48 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, the Manhattan Fire Department responded to reports of smoke caused by an air compressor in a basement lab of Chalmers Hall. There was no fire and the compressor was turned off.

Chalmers Hall was evacuated for safety and no injuries were reported. The building was reopened at 3:16 p.m.