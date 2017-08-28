Sheriff: Search continues for wanted suspect in Central Kansas

RICE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue searching for a suspect in Rice County who is wanted in Colorado.

In a media release, the Rice County Sheriff’s Department reported a Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Michael Edward Abbott, 48, led a deputy in a brief pursuit just after 5p.m. Sunday.

Abbott’s vehicle failed to stop and became disabled. He fled on foot and was last seen near the intersection of Silver and 9th Streets in Geneseo. Abbott is described as 6-foot tall and weighs approximately 170-pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and Ellsworth County Sheriff is assisting with the search. Anyone who sees the suspect should call 911, according to the Rice County Sheriff’s Department.